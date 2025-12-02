CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you’ve caught the travel bug, you’re not alone. With 2026 right around the corner, Travel Tuesday is back — and it’s one of the biggest days of the year to score deals on flights, resorts and rental cars.

Travel Tuesday is here — Read this before you click “Book Now”

This year, I hopped on Zoom with Shauna McGallian, a travel agent with McGallian Adventures, to break down what’s legit, what’s overhyped and how to make sure you’re not getting scammed.

McGallian calls Travel Tuesday “the Black Friday of vacations,” but says the sales don’t always stay in their lane. Some deals expire within 24 hours, while others stick around for weeks or even months. “A lot of times they’ll say you have to book tomorrow, but check the fine print,” she said. “That deal may have already been going on.”

And unlike a typical flash sale, your booking dates and travel dates may not match. That means you can lock in a resort this week and book flights later — a strategy McGallian says many travelers use.

While she usually recommends package deals, Travel Tuesday deals are the exception. Resorts are trying to fill rooms before the end of the year, and that means steep discounts. “Book this week for certain travel dates and you can get 50% off your room and added perks,” McGallian said. “We’re grabbing those deals now, but not necessarily flights.”

Surprisingly, she says international travel may be the real bargain in 2026. Destinations like the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Hawaii are “pushing hard” for travelers and offering major incentives.

But the biggest warning? Read every bit of fine print.

“You may pay $50 to go one way,” McGallian said, “but a thousand to come home.” Some deals also require minimum stays or certain room types.

She also cautions travelers to watch out for scam emails — especially those that seem too good to be true. “Just make sure the company is legit,” she said.

McGallian also recommends comparing resort websites directly, since booking straight through the hotel can sometimes be cheaper than third-party sites. And if you want someone to handle the deal-hunting for you, she says using a travel agent can save time and money.

Right now, McGallian Adventures is waiving all booking fees through Jan. 1, making it an even better time for travelers to get help planning their next trip.

“For people who aren’t sure where they want to go, window shopping is half the fun,” McGallian said. “You never know — the perfect deal might pop up.”

McGallian Adventures – Contact Information

Facebook & Instagram: McGallian Adventures

Website: LetsDoAdventure.com

Phone: 361-290-6772

