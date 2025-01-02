TIED: Corpus Christi District 1 election remains tied after recount

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The person who will represent Corpus Christi residents who live in District 1 will be determined by casting lots.

Nueces County Clerk Kara Sands told KRIS 6 News that the recount of ballots cast during the Corpus Christi City Council, District 1, runoff is now complete and candidates remain tied.

As KRIS 6 News reported, the results of the runoff election had candidates Everett Roy and Billy Lerma tied at 1,916 votes, which triggered an automatic recount.

Lerma filed a petition asking that the recount be a complete manual recount, rather than electronic.

"He asked for a full recount, including mail-in and in-person election day and early voting ballots," according to an email sent to the council by Corpus Christi City Secretary Rebecca Huerta.

Supervision for the recount was designated to Huerta, but she asked that the task be delegated to her assistant, given she currently works for Roy and has worked for Lerma previously.

The City Secretary is one of three city employees directly hired by and supervised by the City Council.

According to state law, given the candidates remain tied following this recount, Roy and Lerma must cast lots to determine who will represent the residents of District 1.

Casting of lots is similar to a coin flip, or drawing straws.

A Special City Council meeting is Tuesday at 10 a.m. to resolve this tie.

This is a developing story, stay with KRIS 6 News for more.

