RECOUNT: Corpus Christi District 1 recount expected to last two days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A manual recount for Corpus Christi City Council, District 1, began Monday and is expected to last two days.

As KRIS 6 News first reported, votes were tied at 1,916 votes following a runoff between incumbent Everett Roy and former City Councilor Billy Lerma this month.

According to state law, that tie resulted in an automatic electronic recount.

However, last week, Lerma filed a petition requesting a manual recount.

"He asked for a full recount, including mail-in and in-person election day and early voting ballots," according to an email sent to the council by Corpus Christi City Secretary Rebecca Huerta.

Supervision for the recount was designated to Huerta, but she asked that the task be delegated to her assistant, given she currently works for Roy and has worked for Lerma previously.

The City Secretary is one of three city employees directly hired by and supervised by the City Council.

According to that email, the city anticipates completing the recount on Tuesday and plans to announce the results by Friday.

That recount, which is taking place at the Nueces County Courthouse, is not open to the public.

A special council meeting has been called for January 7.

If a recount results in a change, the council must re-canvass the election.

If a recount determines votes remain tied, Roy and Lerma will cast lots to determine a winner.

