‘This made my Christmas’: CCISD students get surprised with hundreds of holiday gifts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A box of toys can mean more than just a gift — for some children, it means being seen.

Nate Gonzales, the 12-year-old founder of Nate's Next Kid Up, brought holiday magic to Oak Park Elementary in CCISD, distributing Christmas gifts to nearly 500 students while inspiring the next generation to give back.

"This made my Christmas," said Danyelle Bravo, a student at Oak Park Elementary.

In a room full of excitement and screams of joy, 6-year-old Danyelle was among the hundreds of students surprised with Christmas gifts during the special event.

"I feel excited, I feel like I have another toy and I can play with it all day," Bravo said.

The event was organized by Nate's Next Kid Up, a nonprofit founded by the young philanthropist who says helping children is his passion.

"We just want to help as many kids as possible," Gonzales said.

For the 12-year-old founder, this event holds special meaning beyond the gift-giving.

"I just look forward to a smile, thank you and nothing else," Gonzales said.

According to CCISD's annual report for school year 2023-24, 96.5% of students at Oak Park were classified as economically disadvantaged. For Principal Jose Valerio, these toys make a significant impact on his students.

"Times are tough, any little thing will help our kids," Valerio said.

For 11-year-old Rodney Garza, this event represents more than toys — it's about community, belonging and possibility, made possible by a young leader he admires.

"He has a big heart and he doesn't really, he just wants us to get better and just bring joy to us," Garza said about Gonzales.

For every child at Oak Park Elementary, it's a holiday moment they'll never forget.

"It's a once in a lifetime, so it feels really good," said Garza.

Gonzales says his work is far from over, with more holiday gifts heading to foster kids soon, where he plans to distribute more than 3,000 toys to families in need.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

