The Medical Examiner's Office identifies the AEP Texas employee who died in a downtown manhole Tuesday

UPDATE:

The Nueces County Medical Examiner has identified the person pulled from a downtown Corpus Christi manhole as 53-year-old Lee Wane.

The office said it does not have a cause of death at this time.

****

ORIGINAL:

The worker who died Tuesday morning after an apparent electrocution in an underground manhole has been identified as an AEP Texas employee.

Corpus Christi Fire Department crews responded around 11:30 a.m. to a report of an apparent electrocution in the 600 block of Mestina Street, near the Corpus Christi Cathedral. Fire officials treated the scene as a confined-space emergency.

Crews recover body of utility worker possibly electrocuted in manhole in Downtown Corpus Christi

Crews cut power to the area so a specialized technical rescue team could safely enter the manhole. When rescuers reached the worker, he was already deceased.

AEP Texas confirmed the fatality in a statement, saying an employee suffered fatal injuries during the incident. The company expressed deepest condolences to the employee's family and coworkers, and noted that the matter remains under investigation.

AEP Texas

Electricity in the surrounding area was out for several hours during the rescue and recovery efforts, affecting hundreds of customers.

State Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa posted a message on social media late Tuesday evening.

State Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa's Facebook page

"Earlier today, AEP Texas reported that they lost one of their employees following an incident in downtown Corpus Christi. Linemen work tirelessly on the front lines every single day to ensure that our families and businesses have the electricity they need. Today is a painful reminder of the sacrifice and dedication they bring to their work. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of this AEP employee and with every one of his colleagues who are grieving today," Juan Hinojosa said.

State Senator Adam Hinojosa also shared a heartfelt response.

State Senator Adam Hinojosa's Facebook page

"I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of an AEP Texas employee in Corpus Christi this morning. This is a devastating reminder of the risks so many take every day to keep our communities powered and running. Please join me in praying for the employee's family, loved ones, and coworkers during this incredibly difficult time. We are lifting you up and standing with you in this moment of grief," Adam Hinojosa said.

Both senators emphasized the daily dangers utility workers face to maintain reliable power service.

No further details about the worker's identity or the exact cause of the electrocution have been released, as the investigation continues.

This incident serves as a somber reminder of the hazards involved in maintaining critical infrastructure, particularly in confined underground spaces where electrical risks can be heightened. AEP Texas and local authorities have not disclosed additional information pending the ongoing probe.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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