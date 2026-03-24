Crews working to pull worker trapped in manhole in Downtown Corpus Christi

Rescue teams are working to pull a worker trapped in a manhole in Downtown Corpus Christi.

Crews have shut down Mestina Street near North Upper Broadway next to the Corpus Christi Cathedral Tuesday afternoon.

Assistant Fire Chief Tony Perez tells KRIS 6 News the fire department was dispatched to a confinement call, but not much information was available.

Nearby business owners have told our crew that power is also out in the area.

It's unclear if the outage is connected to the rescue, but we've contacted AEP to get more information.

Meanwhile, police are asking onlookers who have gathered at the scene to move away from the area.

Here's a look at the power outages reported in and around Downtown Corpus Christi as of 1p.m. Tuesday.

AEP Texas Several power outages are being reported in and around Downtown Corpus Christi.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

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