The heat is on and so are the cooling centers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The National Weather Service forecasts that above-average temperatures and an abundance of moisture across South Texas will lead to dangerous heat index values on Wednesday and Thursday. A Heat Advisory is now in effect from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. Heat index values are expected to range from 110-114° across the area.

Residents are advised to take precautions when working or spending time outside, as excessive temperatures increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

In response to the extreme heat, the City of Corpus Christi will make several cooling centers available to the public. The cooling centers will be located throughout the City.

Here are the hours for Wednesday, May 8:

Please see the list of cooling center locations below:

La Retama Central Public Library Address: 805 Comanche St., Phone: 361-826-7000

Anita W. & W.T. Neyland Public Library Address: 1230 Carmel Parkway, Phone: 361-826-2370

Ben F. McDonald Public Library Address: 4044 Greenwood Dr., Phone: 361-826-2356

Owen R. Hopkins Public Library Address: 3202 McKinzie Rd., Phone: 361-826-2350

Dr. Clotilde P Garcia Public Library

Address: 5930 Brockhampton St., Phone: 361-826-2360



Janet F. Harte Public Library Address: 2629 Waldron Rd., Phone: 361-826-2310

CCRTA:

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will allow individuals to ride fare-free upon telling their Bus Operator they will travel to the nearest cooling center. For more information, go to http://www.ccrta.org [ccrta.org].

Public Pools and Splash Pads:

Public pools and splash pads are recommended as alternative cooling areas.

All splash pads will be open on Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Public pool hours vary by location:

Check the 2023 Pool Hours for exact operating times.

Bayfront Park Fountain:

1309 North Shoreline Boulevard, Open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Pet Safety:

Animal Care Services will have officers responding to calls concerning pets left outside in the heat.

Tips for Keeping Pets Safe in Extreme Heat:

Bring pets inside

Never leave your pet in a car

Give your pet extra water

Protect your pet's paws from hot surfaces

Water Conservation:

The City remains in Stage One of the Drought Contingency Plan; residents are reminded to conserve water.

Heat Safety Tips:

Overall, the best defense against heat-related illness is prevention. Stay cool, drink adequate water, wear cool clothing, and monitor strenuous outdoor activities.

The City also would like to remind the community about taking precautions to reduce the risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. The Texas Department of State Health Services advises:

Never leave anyone, including animals, in a closed, parked vehicle.

Drink plenty of fluids, but avoid drinks with alcohol, caffeine, or moderate sugar.

Plan a strenuous outdoor activity for early mornings or evenings when it's cooler.

Take frequent breaks when working outside.

Signs and symptoms of heat illness include dizziness, heavy sweating, nausea, headaches, and muscle cramps. If signs and symptoms emerge, move to a cooler location, rest for a few minutes, and slowly drink a cool liquid. Immediately seek medical attention if conditions do not improve and tell someone to observe you.

Frequently check on the elderly, the ill, and others needing help.

For more information on City cooling centers, visit www.cctexas.com/coolingcenters.

