Texas Supreme Court halts discovery in Corpus Christi lawsuit against city officials

The Texas Supreme Court has temporarily halted discovery in a lawsuit against the City of Corpus Christi, granting emergency relief to city officials who challenged a lower court's order.

The court issued the order on July 6, 2026, putting a hold on the discovery process in a case filed by Ajit David against the city in Nueces County Court at Law No. 3. The case involves Mayor Paulette Guajardo and Phillip Ramirez as key figures.

On June 29, 2026, attorneys representing the city, Guajardo, and Ramirez filed an emergency motion with the Texas Supreme Court seeking temporary relief from a discovery order the lower court issued on December 22, 2025. The Supreme Court granted that request, postponing depositions scheduled for July 7 and July 21, 2026, indefinitely.

City officials filed what is known as a petition for writ of mandamus — a legal mechanism used to ask a higher court to order a lower court to stop or change its actions. It is typically used when a party believes a lower court has exceeded its authority or made an error requiring immediate correction.

The Texas Supreme Court's order requires David to file a response to the city's petition by August 5, 2026, giving his legal team the opportunity to argue why the discovery order should remain in place.

The petition for mandamus remains pending before the Texas Supreme Court. Until the court makes a final decision, all discovery activities in the original lawsuit — including depositions and document requests — remain on hold. The specific details of the underlying dispute between David and the City of Corpus Christi were not disclosed in the court documents.

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