Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures celebrates Lunar New Year with Year of the Horse festivities

People gathered at the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures Saturday, Feb. 7, to celebrate the Lunar New Year and welcome the Year of the Horse.

The celebration featured cultural performances and interactive art activities, allowing families to explore Asian traditions in a welcoming environment. The museum hosted one of its most cherished holiday celebrations with a thrilling lion dance and powerful drumming performances.

The Lunar New Year represents a time of renewal, unity, and joy for many cultures across the world.

Joshua Esparza, a Corpus Christi resident who attended with his wife Caitlin Abrego, appreciated the opportunity to experience different cultures locally.

"So, it's really awesome to celebrate different cultures especially…I think maybe a lot of folks don't have the opportunity here to go to other places like Asian counties. So if we can bring a bit of that here. I think that's really important," Esparza said.

The couple said their favorite part of the celebration was watching the lion dance and knowing that others could enjoy learning about a culture with such rich history.

For the Lunar New Year, they expressed hopes for prosperity, organization, and wealth in the year ahead.

