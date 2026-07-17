Texas renters facing mold have a lawmaker's attention, and a promise of action

For months, Coastal Bend renters have been sharing their mold stories — and now those stories have reached the Texas Capitol.

Texas State Rep. Denise Villalobos reviewed mold complaints, videos, and inspection reports from renters across the region, and said what she saw was unacceptable.

"When you pay your rent... you're paying not only for a space to live, but you're assuming it's going to be a clean environment," Villalobos said. "People living in those types of conditions is not okay... especially those that are economically disadvantaged, where you're left out of options."

The conversation comes after Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 1255 into law last September. The legislation changed how Texas regulates mold professionals, but it did not create new protections for renters — a gap Villalobos says she wants to address.

"I do think there is probably a large opportunity next legislative session to do some type of renters' rights bill," Villalobos said.

Villalobos says the issue is personal. While attending Texas A&M-Kingsville, she says mold forced her out of her own apartment.

"I had my own personal experience with that when I was in college... We didn't even know it was happening. We didn't know our apartment was filling with mold... We were getting sick every single weekend," Villalobos said.

"It wasn't until we did a ton of kicking and screaming that they finally moved our apartment... but we chose to leave the complex entirely," she said.

She says the Gulf Coast's climate makes the problem especially widespread.

"Given the humidity and moisture in our area... there does need to be some type of protections and guardrails," Villalobos said.

Among the renters whose stories were shared with Villalobos were elderly residents, single mothers, and families who say they cannot afford to simply move out. When asked about the financial and credit consequences those renters face, Villalobos acknowledged the weight of their situations.

"I can only imagine what a single mom with multiple children is living through... because it would hurt not only her credit score, but impact her financially," Villalobos said.

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WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH TEXAS STATE REP. DENISE VILLALOBOS



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When asked directly whether landlords should be held to a higher standard when mold is affecting tenants' health, Villalobos did not hesitate.

"Looking at that... yes," she said.

For renters who need help now, Villalobos says her office is a resource.

"If they reach out to our office... we can find them resources," she said.

But lasting change, she says, will require action in Austin. When asked what it would take to turn renters' stories into law, Villalobos pointed to the kind of documentation and reporting that brought the issue to her attention.

"The key part is showing what you just did... to show and prove there is a problem... That's how you pass a bill in Austin," Villalobos said.

She expressed confidence that a legislative push could succeed.

"If you can appeal... to enough legislators... I believe we'll be able to get something done," Villalobos said.

Lawmakers can begin pre-filing bills this November before returning to Austin for the legislative session in January.

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