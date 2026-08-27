Texas regulators halt water release from Lake Corpus Christi in emergency order

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality approved an emergency order Tuesday temporarily halting the release of water from Lake Corpus Christi.

The move comes after the lake's drastic turnaround earlier this year sparked concerns about how to better preserve the water supply.

Texas regulators approve emergency order halting water release from Lake Corpus Christi

The emergency order allows the lake to continue holding water instead of releasing it downstream, providing more time to plan long-term solutions for the region's water supply.

Along with the emergency order, the city of Corpus Christi plans to move to Stage 1 water restrictions beginning Thursday.

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