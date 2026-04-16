Texas Department of Family and Protective Services celebrates graduation of 17 new local caseworkers

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services celebrated the graduation of 17 new caseworkers Thursday afternoon.

The new caseworkers will be assigned to the Conservatorship and Family Based Safety Services divisions. Twelve caseworkers will join the Conservatorship division, and five will join Family Based Safety Services.

They will be home-based in field offices across the 19 southernmost counties that make up the DFPS Region 11 area. The graduates will be assigned to the cities of Alice, Corpus Christi, Edinburg, Kingsville, Laredo, McAllen, and Sinton.

"I’m looking most forward is the advocacy part for the family as a whole. You know I love children, I’m for the children, but we got to really start with the moms, the dads, the whole community as a whole," said graduate Michelle Villarreal.

Graduation will not be the conclusion of their training. Each of the new caseworkers will be assigned to work with a mentor who will assist them as they begin their careers with the agency. The graduates will also receive continued education and training throughout their careers with the agency.

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