Texas Democratic Party announces 2026 State Convention details in Corpus Christi

The Texas Democratic Party has announced new details for its 2026 State Convention, set for June 25-27 in Corpus Christi.

More than 5,000 Democrats from across the state are expected to attend what organizers describe as the largest Democratic convention in the country.

The convention will kick off Thursday evening with a free concert by Tejano recording star and U.S. Congressional Candidate Bobby Pulido.

A slate of nationally recognized speakers is scheduled throughout the event. U.S. Senator Cory Booker is set to speak, followed by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker at Friday's Blue Wave Luncheon. Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin will deliver remarks during Friday's General Session.

Programming continues Saturday with New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, who will keynote the Lady Bird Breakfast, and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.

Texas Democratic candidates, including U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico and Gubernatorial nominee Gina Hinojosa, along with Texas Democratic Party Chair Kendall Scudder, will headline key programming focused on winning up and down the ballot.

Over the course of 2½ days, attendees will be able to participate in grassroots trainings, caucus meetings, influencer and podcast engagement, and community-building events designed to connect Democrats from every region of the state.

Members of the media are encouraged to apply for credentials and view additional details, including the full schedule, at the official convention website, texasdemocraticconvention.com.

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