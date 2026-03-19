Texas Dairy Queen restaurants celebrate annual Free Cone Day to benefit Driscoll Children's Hospital

Texas Dairy Queen restaurants are celebrating the arrival of Spring with the return of Free Cone Day on Thursday, March 19.

Fans across Texas can stop by their local restaurant for a free small vanilla cone, with no purchase required.

Joe Escobedo, KRIS 6 News

While the cones are free, customers can choose to dip their treat in cherry, chocolate, or the new cookie crunch mint for $1.

We visited the Dairy Queen Thursday at the Gulfway Shopping Center off Airline Road and McArdle Street and found long lines in the drive-thru and families inside.

Melissa Mireles, general manager of the Dairy Queen said 100% of the proceeds from the dips will go toward the Children's Miracle Network, with funds staying local to benefit Driscoll Children's Hospital.

"I have family that have used so many resources from the Children's Miracle Network and especially since it's local," Mireles said.

Mireles has worked at Dairy Queen for 11 years and said she loves interacting with community members.

"You're gonna see me out there later on tonight, running out there to help everybody get a cone, seeing the kids get so excited and happy for that simple treat, it's amazing. And not only that, just knowing that this is gonna stay local based, it's truly amazing," Mireles said.

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