Texas congressional candidate's son indicted for allegedly threatening Louisville football coach, family

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The son of a Texas congressional candidate has been indicted on multiple felony charges for allegedly making terroristic threats against University of Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm, his family, and members of his coaching staff.

Brian S. Mandel, 38, of Corpus Christi, faces six counts of second-degree terroristic threatening and one count of attempted theft by extortion of more than $10,000.

According to online court records, Mandel's arraignment is scheduled for November 17, 2025, at 10:30 AM.

Louisville Athletics confirmed the indictment in a statement released Tuesday afternoon in response to an inquiry from KRIS 6 News.

"We are aware of the recent indictment of an individual who issued threats directed at our head football coach, his wife and kids, members of his coaching staff and student-athletes," said Rocco Gasparro, Director of Media Relations and Football Contact for Louisville Athletics, in the statement. "The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community remain our highest priority."

"We commend law enforcement for their swift and decisive action in addressing this matter. Threats of violence have no place in our community or in sports, and we will continue to work closely with authorities to ensure a safe environment for all," Gasparro wrote.

Brian Mandel's father, Charles Scott Mandel, filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on October 3, 2025, declaring his candidacy for Texas's 34th Congressional District in the 2026 election, according to FEC records.

Texas's 34th Congressional District covers portions of the Gulf Coast, including parts of Corpus Christi, Brownsville, and the Rio Grande Valley.

In a statement, the Mandel campaign responded: "We are aware of the allegations regarding Mr. Mandel's son, and trust the legal process will be thorough and fair. We have no further comment at this time."

Under Kentucky law, second-degree terroristic threatening is defined as intentionally making threats to commit a crime likely to result in death or serious physical injury, or causing evacuation of a building or other place of assembly. The offense is a Class D felony, punishable by one to five years in prison.

In its statement, Louisville Athletics emphasized its commitment to supporting its coaches and student-athletes.

"Our student-athletes and coaches deserve to compete, learn, and grow without fear," Gasparro said. "We are committed to supporting them and reinforcing the values of respect, integrity, and accountability that define our program."

The university concluded by calling on the community to support a positive environment: "We ask our fans and community members to join us in fostering a culture of positivity and support, both on and off the field."

