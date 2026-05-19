Texas 10 Most Wanted sex offender arrested in Corpus Christi after months as a fugitive

Albert Merell Jr., 48, was arrested May 11, 2026, after members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force, Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents, and the Texas Board of Criminal Justice – Office of Inspector General located him walking on a street in downtown Corpus Christi.

Merell had been wanted since August 2025, when a warrant was issued out of Tarrant County for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In 2001, Merell was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and burglary of a habitation. He was discharged from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in 2015.

In 2022, Merell was convicted in Tarrant County for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and received probation.

His arrest came after tip information was received through Texas Crime Stoppers, and a reward will be paid as a result.

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