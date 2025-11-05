Teacher honored for helping hospitalized children continue education

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi teacher who turned personal tragedy into hope for hospitalized children has been recognized as a 7 Brew Hero for her dedication to education and healing.

Marie Soza, the lead teacher for Driscoll Children's Hospital's school program, received the 7 Brew's October Hero Award for her unwavering commitment to helping young patients continue their education during treatment.

Soza's journey began when her son, Blaise, was diagnosed with a brain tumor and became a Children's Miracle Network Hospitals champion during his time at Driscoll Children's Hospital. After 16 months of treatment, Blaise passed away at age 6. His journey inspired Soza to create Driscoll's hospital school program, where she now serves as lead teacher for patients in kindergarten through 12th grade.

"We have such a big impact on these kids," Soza said. "We're not just teachers. We're social workers, counselors, and mothers. When you visit my classroom, it's a happy place. The students can forget what's going on in their lives, even if just for an hour or two at a time."

The program's success has not only transformed care at Driscoll Children's but is also inspiring other hospitals to launch their own patient schools.

"Marie brings light into every room she enters — not just with her smile, but with the unwavering compassion she pours into every child's journey," said LaHuan Guthrie, annual giving specialist at Driscoll Children's. "Her legacy isn't written in textbooks; it lives in the kindness she teaches, the courage she nurtures, and the love she models every single day."

7 Brew, in partnership with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, is identifying 7 Brew Heroes across the country who showcase the company's belief in cultivating kindness.

As the October 7 Brew Hero Award winner, Soza received $1,000 and a year's worth of free 7 Brew drinks. At the end of 2025, one monthly 7 Brew Hero will be selected to win the Hero of the Year and will be awarded a grand prize.

