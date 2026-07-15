Suspected drunk driver causes multi-vehicle crash, damages power pole at Ayers and Brownlee

Corpus Christi police received a call about the crash at 9:56 a.m. A suspected impaired driver struck another vehicle at the intersection of Ayers Street and Brownlee Boulevard, triggering a multi-vehicle crash that damaged a power pole and closed a stretch of Ayers Street.

No injuries have been reported.

Witnesses told KRIS 6 they heard a noise at about 10 a.m. and saw the alleged intoxicated driver speed off as if she was trying to leave the scene of the crash.

Ayers Street between 10th Street and Brownlee Boulevard remains closed as crews work to address the aftermath of the crash. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area.

The collision damaged a power pole at the intersection, prompting utility crews to respond to the scene. Workers are on-site repairing the damaged pole and associated electrical lines. The extent of any power outages affecting nearby residents and businesses has not yet been determined.

Local police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. The suspected intoxicated driver is expected to face charges pending the completion of the investigation.

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