Suspect in Eriya Ruiz case to be charged as an adult

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over 16 months after Eriya Ruiz was killed in front of her home on Pennine Way, another step has been taken in finding justice for her death.

On Monday, Nov. 4, Judge Timothy McCoy ruled that 16-year-old Justin Alex Tovar would be tried as an adult in Eriya's death.

KRIS 6 News first reported on the case in June 2023, when James Ruiz, Eriya's father, found her in the front yard before work. According to the medical examiner's report, Eriya was stabbed with a kitchen knife at least five times and had several bruises on her face and body.

