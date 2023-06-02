CCPD investigating death of young girl found in South Side neighborhood

The Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating the death of a young girl who was found injured on the city's South Side Friday morning.

Shortly after 3 a.m., officers and EMS were dispatched to a call for a girl who was seriously injured outside a home on the 3800 block of Pennine Way — near Rodd Field Road and Yorktown Boulevard.

The girl was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

According to CCPD senior officer Antonio Contreras, officials are asking neighbors if they have any surveillance footage to review to figure out what happened to the girl.

Officials said they are investigating the girl's death as a homicide.

