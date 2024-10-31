Families wait for hearing outcome in Eriya Ruiz murder case

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, a court hearing was held to determine whether a 16-year-old alleged suspect would be charged as an adult for the murder of 15-year-old Eriya Ruiz.

During the hours-long proceeding, several witnesses took the stand in person and virtually including former Nueces County Medical Examiner, Dr. Timothy Fagen, the alleged suspect's probation officer, a Nueces County victim's advocate and one of Eriya's siblings.

Eriya's family grew emotional throughout the hearing as they listened to the examination of the autopsy that described Eriya's fatal injuries. The court was informed that Eriya was stabbed with a kitchen knife at least five times and had several bruises on her body, including her face.

In the end, the results of the hearing were pushed to another day.

"This is just more anticipation, more nerves," Rita Allen, Eriya's grandmother said, "It's like every time a court appearance is canceled, its like a build-up, then the bottom is dropped out from us. We have to keep waiting."

It's been over 16 months since Eriya was killed at her home on Pennine Way. KRIS 6 News first reported on the case back when it happened in June 2023. We're told her father found her in the front yard as he prepared to go to work.

During Wednesday's court hearing, it was mentioned by state attorneys that Eriya's death was possibly attributed to a previous argument that night between her and the alleged suspect.

Eriya's family said it's been an emotional roller coaster, living their lives without her.

“I've had a lot of anger, I still do," Edna Everett, Eriya's grandmother, said. "Every day, every day, you wake up thinking about the situation. You go to sleep thinking about the situation. My family’s life, it will never be the same. Never.”

KRIS 6 News was unable to speak with the alleged suspect's family or attorney at this time.

As both families continue to wonder what's next, Eriya's sisters said they want everyone to remember the kind of person she was.

"I miss her sassiness, she was so sassy and that's why we keep saying "be extra for Eriya," her sister, Jazzmin Villanueva said. "We won't stop until we get justice for her."

“Her laugh, her eyes. She could light up a room, literally, she just walks in and lights up a room," Eriya's other sister, Beyonce Villanueva. said.

The hearing will resume Monday, Nov. 4, with closing remarks followed by a decision by the judge.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.