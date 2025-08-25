CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A 5-4 Supreme Court decision announced Thursday has eliminated nearly $1 billion in federal funding for research focused on minority studies, specifically HIV prevention, LGBTQ+ health, cancer treatments and pediatric care.

The ruling means universities and medical centers that rely on National Institutes of Health funding could slow or shut down research programs across the nation.

Supreme Court cuts nearly $1 billion from minority health research in 5-4 decision

Dr. David Smith, a political science professor at Sam Houston University, said President Donald Trump made the cuts to align with his administration's values.

"Because a lot of these policies are geared towards specific demographics that are.. That will fall under the classic identity of DEI policies," Smith said.

Smith predicts researchers will likely file lawsuits over the loss of funding within the next two weeks.

The National Institutes of Health serves as the country's largest public funder of medical research.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."



For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!