Sunrise Passion Play returns to Cole Park for 84th annual performance

The 84th annual Sunrise Passion Play was held Sunday, May 17th, at Cole Park after being rained out on Easter.

The play depicts the story of Christ from birth to crucifixion and has become a tradition for the community, drawing excited attendees each year.

Kristi Falany said she comes back each year to see the full story of what Jesus endured thousands of years ago.

"And it's just extremely powerful to see the different stages and to be able to visualize for yourself what Jesus actually went through," Falany said.

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