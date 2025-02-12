Study shows Corpus Christi as one of the best cities to retire in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Choosing to retire can be a tough decision. Choosing where to retire can be just as hard, because retirement living can be peaceful living if you choose the right place.

According to a study from Retirement Living, a group dedicated to helping seniors and their families make retirement decisions through research-backed resources, Corpus Christi was ranked fifth among the best places to retire in Texas.

“In order for us to find the best cities to retire in Texas we started by filtering all the cities in Texas by population over 100,000,” Media Relations Specialist with Retirement Living Jailyn Montero said.

Factors that put Corpus Christi near the top of that list include:



The number of neighbors 65 and older

Median monthly rent

Poverty rate

Median home sale price

Sales tax per city

Montero called Corpus Christi an underrated city to retire, adding that one standout factor was that nearly 16% of the city’s population is 65 and older.

“We know community is important for seniors. Having people around the same age around is a huge benefit,” Montero said.

Retired couple Becky and Larry Best are a part of that age group.

“This is a great spot for retirement age or any other age,” Best said.

They came to Corpus Christi after their place in Florida was flooded after the hurricane. They said they found enjoyment with new friends at First Baptist church, as well as neighbors that live in the same area as them.

“They treat us just like we're their brothers and sisters and really they keep on treating us nice,” Best said.

The Best’s told KRIS 6 News they’ve been retired for twelve years. They live in Chicago and vacation in Florida but find affordability in Corpus Christi.

“Yes I would say it’s very comfortable living. They have homes here very cheap. You can come down and enjoy all you want, bring your boat,” Best said.

Montero said prices here compared to other cities in the state draws those like the Bests to life on the coast.

“It has the 12th lowest median home sales price at $259,000 as of October 2024 and the 16th lowest median rent at $1,300,” Montero said.

But the reason why those like the Best’s retire here go beyond the numbers.

“Fishing, boating, all around good restaurants, many parks, the good people that treat you with respect and the breeze from the ocean too. I could sit here for hours its beautiful.”

While the city shows to have several positive factors for those in retirement, according to the study the poverty rate in Corpus Christi is at 17%. That’s above the states average at 13.7%. That higher rate may be a concern for those looking for more financial stability.

