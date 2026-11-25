St. Helena Catholic Church volunteers spent the day before Thanksgiving making sure families in the community had something to put on the table.

The church holds a food distribution every fourth Wednesday of the month, but this week's event had a Thanksgiving focus.

"We did make an effort to ask our parishioners to help us get items that people can use to prepare a Thanksgiving dinner. Again, it's all non-perishable, but we ask people to buy and donate boxes of stuffing mix, canned cranberries, canned sweet potatoes, things like that, canned hams," said Father Richard Libby.

Volunteer Irene Peña said she tries to pack each bag with something families can turn into a meal — and the work brings her joy.

"It's just amazing. I just can't explain how excited I am when I prepare the bags, each and every bag," Peña said.

For recipient Shirley Littlejohn, the timing of the distribution made the gesture even more meaningful.

"I'm thankful that this congregation is out doing this the day before Thanksgiving, too. Because the day before Thanksgiving, people are really busy... and they're taking out of their busy, their day, that they can be doing their Thanksgiving to give to us," Littlejohn said.

Father Libby said anyone in need is welcome to simply come to the church. The distribution is typically held on the fourth Wednesday of each month. Anyone who missed this month's event can attend the next distribution, which will be held on the third Wednesday of December.

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