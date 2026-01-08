Sprouts relocates from Gulfway Shopping Center to former Bed Bath & Beyond location

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Sprouts Farmers Market at the Gulfway Shopping Center on Airline Road closed its doors Wednesday afternoon.

The grocery store is relocating to what used to be the old Bed Bath & Beyond store at SPID and Everhart. The new location is scheduled to open Friday, January 10.

Sprouts officials said the new store will feature a deli and sandwich bar. The Sprouts grocery store had been at the Gulfway Shopping Center for decades.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!