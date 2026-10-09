CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Families looking for some Halloween fun this weekend can enjoy candy, games and even meet a potential new furry friend.

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is hosting its annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, October 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 2626 Holly Road.

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services Spooktacular fun! Corpus Christi Animal Care hosts Trunk or Treat Saturday

The family-friendly event will feature candy, games, local vendors and plenty of adoptable pets looking for their forever homes.

For those thinking about adding a furry friend to the family, Animal Care Services will waive all pet adoption fees during the event.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes and can even bring their pets along, as long as they are kept on a leash.

The event offers families a chance to celebrate Halloween while learning more about pet adoption and the animals available at the shelter.