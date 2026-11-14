Special Olympics bowling competition draws nearly 1,000 athletes in largest event of the year

Nearly 1,000 athletes registered to compete in this year's Special Olympics annual bowling competition, making it the organization's largest competition of the year.

The three-day event filled the lanes with strikes, spares and plenty of celebrating as athletes from across the region came together to compete.

For Athena Saeger, the event is about more than bowling.

"You can meet other athletes from different teams from different areas. And I love it. So you can just talk around, meet other athletes you never met," Saeger said.

Robert Katots has been bowling for more than 20 years and says his competitive drive hasn't faded.

"I was born ready to compete," Katots said.

Brandon Rodriguez took home first place, but says the friendships are what keep him coming back.

"I just like coming bowling to hang out with friends, with my friends there, PJ there, all the coaches," Rodriguez said.

Sheri Stinson says the event's impact reaches well beyond the competition itself.

"I love working with our athletes. I love working with their families and I love showing them what they can do. I love showing them that the community really rallies around them and supports them," Stinson said.

Stinson says she hopes Special Olympics in the Coastal Bend will continue to grow. The competition continues on the 20th at Lucky Strike.

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