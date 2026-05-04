CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Yorktown Boulevard lane switch brings relief to some neighbors, concerns to others. The City of Corpus Christi has announced a lane switch on Yorktown Boulevard, and the change is affecting nearby southside neighborhoods in different ways.

The construction project has progressed from a large excavation to a two-lane road,but the recent lane switch has created new detours around the Yorktown Boulevard neighborhoods.

Heather Kiss, a Rancho Vista neighbor, said the shift is creating confusion for drivers.

Yorktown Boulevard lane switch divides southside neighbors

"There's a lot of detours that are happening, and it seems that there might be a little bit of confusion on which lanes are open, which ones are closed, and so we see a lot more activity within the neighborhood. Maybe it's confusion," Kiss said.

The detours are pushing more traffic into surrounding neighborhoods, raising concerns about speeding.

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"So there's a lot of concern for newcomers within the area just coming through quickly, and we're hoping that people will slow down," Kiss said.

While Rancho Vista is dealing with new challenges, the Airline Estates neighborhood is experiencing some relief. The area has gone from having one way in and out to being fully open on both sides.

Brent Blackburn, an Airline Estates neighbor, said the transition has improved significantly.

"It was tough at first because it was a big difference between the old road and the new concrete, so you had to kind of work your way down, uh, but now we're level with the street, so it's easy to get in and out," Blackburn said.

Blackburn said the change has also made the morning commute to school easier. A new elementary school and middle school are located nearby.

"It was tough at times, especially in the mornings. There's a new elementary school and middle school down the road, towards the Oso, so it's made it a lot easier to get out in the morning because it was tough to get across," Blackburn said.

Both neighborhoods are expected to wait until fall 2027 for the project to be completed.

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