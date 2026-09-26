Yorktown Boulevard intersection closures extended amid Bond 2020 reconstruction project updates

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction on the voter-approved Bond 2020 Yorktown Boulevard Reconstruction Project is extending some intersection closures and updating timelines in the section from Rodd Field Road to the Oso Creek Mud Bridge in Corpus Christi.

Motorists should plan alternate routes and expect brief delays during the following scheduled closures:

Ranch View Drive & Lasso Drive: Was scheduled to reopen Saturday, Sept. 26, but will now remain closed through Saturday, Oct. 3.



Krypton Drive & Loyd Neal Drive: Was scheduled for closure Monday, Sept. 28, but will now be closed from Monday, Oct. 5 through Saturday, Oct. 10.

The Rancho Vista Boulevard intersection at Yorktown Boulevard remains closed until mid-October.

Yorktown Boulevard eastbound lanes remain closed from Rodd Field Road to the Oso Creek Mud Bridge for the duration of the project. Two-way travel is currently active on the remaining westbound lanes.

Access to all local neighborhoods and businesses will remain open throughout construction.

Motorists traveling through the area must follow posted detour signs to navigate the construction zone. Detours will be clearly marked to ensure minimal disruption and maintain traffic flow.

The project aims to modernize the roadway and infrastructure along Yorktown Boulevard and remains on track for completion in 2027.

A detailed map showing the road closures is below.

The City of Corpus Christi said it is committed to projects that maintain or improve streets and infrastructure for every city resident, business, and visitor.

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