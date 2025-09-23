Yeager Elementary preliminary report still pending months after shaking incident

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District says the preliminary engineering report examining a building shaking incident at Yeager Elementary School remains incomplete, despite the incident occurring over eight months ago.

KRIS6 News submitted three separate public information requests since over the last few months seeking the preliminary report. The report has yet to be released by CCISD.

"We're still trying to do our assessment. The engineers that we're talking to are actively monitoring that over the next 6-9 months," said Trent Wagner, CCISD's Executive Director of Construction and Project Management.

During the original incident, everyone in the affected area was evacuated within 15 minutes, according to Principal Stacy Mitchan.

Wagner told KRIS6 News the district still has no significant findings and the initial report isn't ready for release.

"That initial report that they did, that's not even ready at this time. No because that's just a draft report. They want to make sure we have our entire findings accessible to us on our final assessment," Wagner said.

KRIS6 News contacted Munoz Engineering, a local engineering firm, for perspective on the timeline. While they don't fully know the Yeager Elementary situation, in their opinion a report shouldn't have taken this long.

When I asked Wagner about that assessment, he defended the district's timeline.

"No, like I said I'm going to go back to making our general assessment. These take time with a building like this. Student and staff safety is our top concern," Wagner said.

Wagner confirmed the district has not had any further incidents and that Yeager Elementary School remains safe. He expects the final report to be completed within the next 6-9 months.

