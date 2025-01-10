SCHOOL SHAKES: Students at Yeager Elementary report feeling classroom shake

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Staff and students at C.P. Yeager Elementary on the 5400 block of Tripoli Drive got quite a scare after feeling their classroom shake yesterday.

A KRIS 6 viewer sent us a letter that the school principal sent to parents. It stated their administrators took immediate action and relocated all the students and staff from the affected area.

Nina Martinez, KAJA Telemundo

It goes on to say that the school's maintenance team inspected the building shortly after the incident was reported. The district contacted engineers to come to the campus to ensure the affected area was safe.

In the meantime, students whose classes are in the affected area will remain in other parts of the building until the engineers can ensure the area is safe.

A school employee told our KAJA Telemundo sister station that the affected area is in the back of the campus.

KRIS 6 Viewer Corpus Christi ISD sent this letter to parents of Yeager Elementary students on Thursday.

Yeager Elementary was built in 1967 and is one of the oldest campuses in the district.

Last year, Corpus Christi ISD presented a $135.4 million bond proposalthat called for a new Southside elementary campus. That campus would have been built next to the current Yeager Elementary.Their plan was to move students out of the old Yeager campus and consolidate that campus with Kostoryz Elementary and Sanders Elementary schools.

The bond failed to pass, with only 38.10% of voters in favor of the proposal. If that measure had passed, the new campus would have opened in Aug. 2026.

The day after the Nov. 5 bond failed, the district took to social media to address the failure to pass the bond.

It stated, "We thank the community for considering Bond 2024. We will continue to work to provide a safe, positive learning environment for all students and staff. Additionally, we congratulate our new and returning trustees and look forward to working collaboratively with them."

KRIS 6 News has reached out to Corpus Christi ISD for an update on the situation at Yeager Elementary. They have scheduled us for an interview with School Principal Stacy Mitchan and Executive Director for Construction Project Management Trent Wagner at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. Revisit KRISTV.com for more updates.

