Corpus Christi Independent School District's Prop A fails to pass

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Independent School district is conceding defeat in its $135 million bond proposal, which was on the Nov. 5 ballot.

The bond package would have included a new Southside elementary campus that would have been built next to the current Yeager Elementary on Tripoli Drive near the old Carroll High School, among other campus renovations.

The bond failed to pass, with only 38.10% of voters in favor of the proposal.

"We thank the community for considering Bond 2024. We will continue to work to provide a safe, positive learning environment for all students and staff. Additionally, we congratulate our new and returning trustees and look forward to working collaboratively with them," stated CCISD officials in a social media post.

Newcomer Steve Barrera and incumbents Jaime Arredondo, Alice Upshaw Hawkins, and Don Clark won the race for Corpus Christi ISD school board.