VOTERS TO DECIDE: CCISD plans for new school, consolidated schools

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — During Monday night's Corpus Christi Independent School District board meeting, trustees approved placing a $135.4 million bond proposal on the November 5 ballot.

The bond package would include a new southside elementary campus that would be built next to the current Yeager Elementary on Tripoli Drive near the old Carroll High School. Once that campus is built, the district will consolidate Kostoryz, Sanders, and Yeager elementary schools. If voters approve the bond, the new school would open in August 2026.

Joe Escobedo If the bond passes, the new southside elementary school will be built next to Yeager Elementary on Tripoli Drive.

The bond package also calls for renovations to Houston Elementary School. Once those renovations are complete, the district will consolidate Houston, Fannin, and Travis Elementary schools.

At the high school level, the district will allocate $30 million to renovate King High School. Due to the city's growth on the southside, the district plans to add eight classrooms at Veterans Memorial High School.

Here's a look at what will also be included in the Bond 2024 package:



Build a second gym at Haas Middle School

Renovate restaurants, locker rooms, and corridors at Moody High School

Dedicated weight room at Veterans Memorial High School

Upgrade fine arts capability, including improved stage lighting, high school projectors, and elective screens

Replace aging band equipment

Expand the district's band instrument inventory

Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said this bond package would benefit the most students and staff without increasing the tax rate.

“We thank the school board for agreeing to place this measure before voters,” Hernandez said. “Since 2008, we have replaced nearly a third of our school buildings and renovated many others. We look forward to sharing detailed information about this bond initiative with our community."

