Weather delays Yorktown Boulevard traffic switch and road closures in Corpus Christi until early May

Crews will close several intersections starting April 29 to remove temporary ramps before shifting traffic on Yorktown Boulevard on May 2.

Weather conditions have delayed a planned traffic switch on Yorktown Boulevard from Rodd Field Road to Oso Creek Mud Bridge. Originally scheduled for Saturday, April 25, the switch will now begin on Saturday, May 2.

Starting Wednesday, April 29, crews will close intersections at Pari Drive, Fold Lane, Azali Drive, and Karo Drive to remove existing temporary ramps. Motorists can use a detour on Talbot Drive.

On Saturday, May 2, crews will remove temporary ramps at Latitude Street, Oso Creek Church, Talbot Drive, and Locked and Boxed. Yorktown Boulevard will close its eastbound lanes from Rodd Field Road to Oso Creek Mud Bridge. Traffic will shift to allow two-way travel on the remaining lanes.

Access to neighborhoods and businesses will remain open during construction, with an additional detour available on Rodd Field Road.

Crews will first work on the intersections at Oso Parkway and Leadership Drive, followed by Rancho Vista Boulevard, Fred’s Folly Drive, and Ranch View Drive. The detour via Ranch View Drive will remain in place until Loyd Neal Drive, Lasso Drive, and Krypton Drive reopen.

Motorists traveling through the area must follow posted detour signs to navigate the construction zone. Detours will be clearly marked to maintain traffic flow and ensure minimal disruption.

The work is part of the Yorktown Boulevard road reconstruction project, a voter-approved Bond 2020 project expected to be completed in the fall of 2027. The City of Corpus Christi stated it is committed to projects that maintain or improve streets and infrastructure for residents, businesses, and visitors.

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