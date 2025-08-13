Water line work to begin at major Corpus Christi intersection in August

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction crews in Corpus Christi are preparing for significant water line improvements at the South Padre Island Drive and Everhart Road intersection, with work scheduled to begin in late August.

The project is part of a $29.3 million road reconstruction effort for Everhart Road from South Padre Island Drive to Alameda Street, approved by voters in Bond 2018 and 2020.

The upcoming water line work will cost $3.4 million and aims to replace aging infrastructure while improving water system efficiency throughout the area.

City officials have divided the construction into three phases, with completion expected by March 2026.

Businesses in the construction zone will remain accessible throughout the project, though motorists are advised to plan for delays or use alternate routes.

For those traveling northbound on Everhart Road, city officials recommend using Corona Drive or Williams Drive as detours.

Southbound travelers on Everhart Road should expect congestion at the SPID intersection.

Those on the SPID eastbound frontage road are encouraged to turn at Flynn Parkway or Embassy Drive, while westbound frontage road users should prepare for minor congestion approaching Everhart.

The city has released detailed maps showing the first phase of roadwork and traffic adjustments to help residents navigate the construction zone.

Safety remains a priority, with detour signs posted throughout the area to maintain traffic flow with minimal disruption.

The project represents the city's ongoing commitment to maintaining and improving infrastructure for residents, businesses, and visitors.

