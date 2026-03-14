Vets teacher and coach Leyton Hernandez dies at 28

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Leyton Hernandez, a teacher and multi-sport coach at Veterans Memorial High School, has died following a two-car accident Friday afternoon while traveling outside the Coastal Bend, according to a press release from CCISD.

He was 28.

Hernandez was in his fifth year as a teacher and multi-sport coach at Veterans Memorial High School.

He is survived by his father, CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez, his mother, Dr. Cynthia Hernandez, and his sister, Lauren Stinson.

Corpus Christi Independent School District's crisis counseling team will be available to students and staff when schools reopen Monday.

A King High School graduate, Hernandez earned his bachelor's degree in 2020 from Texas State University, where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. An accomplished high school athlete and college football recruit, he and his father shared a nine-year tradition of attending the state football championship game.

The Hernandez family has asked the community to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements are pending.

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