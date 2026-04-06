Veterans Memorial High School seeks snack donations for its teachers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Southside high school is asking for help to support teachers during upcoming testing days.

Veterans Memorial High School is hosting a "Fill the Fridge" event on Tuesday, April 7.

Veterans Memorial High School

Community members can drop off grab-and-go snacks and drinks during the morning drop-off. Organizers are looking for items like granola bars, fruit, chips and energy drinks to stock the staff lounge.

Every donation helps show appreciation for the staff.

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