CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The University of Texas has filed a lawsuit against Staples Street Meat Market and its owner, Michael Meehan, accusing the Corpus Christi business of trademark infringement, unfair competition, and trademark dilution.

The university filed the lawsuit on July 29th, alleging the meat market uses a longhorn logo it says is identical to its registered trademark, along with an orange color scheme that could lead customers to believe the business is affiliated with the university.

University of Texas sues Corpus Christi meat market over longhorn logo

According to the complaint, the university sent the business a demand letter objecting to the logo. The lawsuit alleges the meat market continued using the logo on signs and promotional materials despite those objections.

The university is asking a federal judge to order the business to stop using the logo and remove it from signs, menus,advertisements, and other promotional materials. The university is also seeking damages, profits, attorney's fees, and other relief.

I will be speaking with Meehan on Wednesday, Aug. 5, to get his side of the story.

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