TxDOT begins work on left-turn bays along Saratoga Boulevard on Corpus Christi's Southside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TxDOT crews began work Tuesday on several left-turn bays along Saratoga Boulevard,between Weber and Kostoryz roads, aiming to improve visibility and safety for drivers along the busy corridor.

The work is affecting center medians near Weber Road, Jefferson Street, Evans Road,and the area in front of Mary Carroll High School. TxDOT says the project is not eliminating left turns — it is making them visually easier and safer for drivers.

Neighbors say limited visibility along this stretch has long been a concern.

"There's a lot of accidents that have been happening. My cousin just got hit by somebody in this in here too. So it gets pretty, pretty busy, pretty congested." Denisse Huerta said.

TxDOT starts work on Saratoga Boulevard left-turn bays

Huerta said clearer directions for drivers will make a difference.

"I think that would help again, just making it very clear to the drivers what route they should take would help a lot in putting the signs, uh, making it very clear in what direction they should go and if that, if they add that, that would help a lot with the the traffic as well."

This part of Saratoga has only gotten busier in recent years. New apartments, new construction, and a growing school nearby have funneled more cars onto a road already dealing with heavy traffic.

Local business owner Gloria Maldonado said she shares those safety concerns.

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"I don't know how they could make it safer because it is a safety concern because there is, like i said, there's no traffic lights, there's no signals, there's no like one and one, so it is a danger, a danger area."

Maldonado said she believes the changes should help, but hopes the construction will not push customers away from her business.

TxDOT says the goal is fewer crashes and better visibility for drivers. In the meantime,drivers along Saratoga will need to find new ways to make left turns while construction is underway.

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