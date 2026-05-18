Timbergate Drive reconstruction project 95% complete, city says

The City of Corpus Christi says the Timbergate Drive reconstruction project is 95%complete, with only striping and signage remaining before the road is finished by mid-July.

The project has been more than a year in the making, and residents along Timbergate Drive have endured construction, detours, and daily disruption throughout.

Timbergate Drive nears completion with mid-July finish expected

Tara Espagna has lived on the street for three years. She said she even reported the potholes to the city herself before construction began.

"Timbergate all the way down to Staples from here, completely full of potholes at all times. And a little bit of rain would wash out whatever fixes they would do," Espagna said.

KRIS 6

The construction brought its own set of frustrations on top of the road's poor condition.

"It was just so bad all the time. I was like, I'll wait until they're done and start, you know, going back to the car wash. It was just completely covered every morning when I get up to take my son to school, I have to wipe all the dust off from the work they were doing," Espagna said.

The impact has extended beyond Timbergate Drive itself. Espagna said detours have pushed traffic onto surrounding neighborhood streets, creating new problems.

"So now all the cars are having to take the neighborhood routes instead of this like main street here and now there's potholes on all the streets that there weren't on before," Espagna said.

KRIS 6

The city says the project remains on track to wrap up by mid-July.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.