Spohn South worker helps family rush grandfather to hospital during heart attack scare

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A grandson's fast driving and a stranger's helping hand may have saved a Corpus Christi man's life — and the family is now sharing their story of gratitude.

Arturo Torres knew something was seriously wrong with his grandfather on the way to the hospital.

Hospital worker helps family during grandfather's heart attack scare

"When we got him in the car, he wasn't speaking no more. He was gasping for air because he was kind of like drowning with his own liquids," Arturo said.

His family says his grandfather, Renato Garza Menchaca, was having a heart attack. Arturo wasted no time getting him to the hospital.

"I was going down to Saratoga, I think like 1:30 down Saratoga. And it was a 17-minute drive. I got there like in 4 or 5 minutes," Arturo said.

But getting there fast wasn't enough. Arturo couldn't find the right entrance. That's when Justin Ontiveros, an overnight worker at Spohn South, spotted the family struggling near the elevators.

"I saw his grandson being scared. That right there worried me because he could have lost somebody very important to him," Ontiveros said.

For Ontiveros, the moment brought back painful memories.

"Way back when in school, I had a friend, and unfortunately, he had passed away from problems he had at home. And I didn't see any of that for what it was," Ontiveros said.

Doctors were able to stabilize Garza Menchaca. Days later, the family reunited with Ontiveros at the hospital.

"That young man — well, he opened the door. I don't know how he managed to open it, but thank god, here we are," Garza Menchaca said.

The reunion meant everything to Ontiveros.

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"My greatest achievement was helping you reunite with your family," Ontiveros said.

Arturo knows exactly who to credit for that moment.

"I'm very grateful for his help because if no one else was there, we probably would have lost him there because he's the one that opened the hospital up for the wheelchair and everything," Arturo said.

For Ontiveros, it was about stepping up when it mattered most.

"If I see somebody else not doing something, I'm going to step up and do it. If they're scared, I'll be scared, but I'm not just going to stand by and do nothing," Ontiveros said.

Garza Menchaca is expected to be released soon, but will need to wear a heart monitor and defibrillator as he continues to recover.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

