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Spirit Halloween is coming to Corpus Christi with a location along SPID this season

The seasonal retailer is setting up shop along SPID, next to Spec's and Chuck E. Cheese, ahead of Halloween season
SPIRIT HALLOWEEN COMING SOON
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Spooky season is creeping into Corpus Christi as Spirit Halloween gets ready to open its doors for the season.

The seasonal retailer is moving into a spot along SPID, next to Spec's and Chuck E. Cheese. No exact opening date has been announced yet, but shoppers can expect the usual lineup of costumes, decorations and Halloween gear once it does.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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