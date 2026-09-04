Spirit Halloween is coming to Corpus Christi with a location along SPID this season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Spooky season is creeping into Corpus Christi as Spirit Halloween gets ready to open its doors for the season.

The seasonal retailer is moving into a spot along SPID, next to Spec's and Chuck E. Cheese. No exact opening date has been announced yet, but shoppers can expect the usual lineup of costumes, decorations and Halloween gear once it does.

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