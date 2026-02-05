SPID Everhart construction enters final phase with new lane closures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction workers are switching up lane closures at a major Corpus Christi intersection this week.

The changes are occurring on South Padre Island Drive (SPID) and Everhart Road, where crews have been repairing underground water lines.

Starting Thursday night at 7 p.m., workers will move their traffic cones and barriers around. They'll work through the night until about 6 a.m. Friday morning.

Here's the good news: drivers will finally be able to go through the intersection in all directions again.

But there's still some construction happening. Workers need to finish up some work in the median strips.

The new traffic setup closes the inside lanes of Everhart Road between McArdle Road and SPID. Cars can still drive in the lanes that remain open.

There are also some lane closures on the west side of the intersection and one lane closed on the SPID eastbound frontage road.

These closures stick around until Friday, February 14. After that, this construction project is done.

All the businesses in the area will stay open during construction. The city will put up signs to let people know about traffic changes.

This work is part of a huge $29.3 million project to rebuild Everhart Road from SPID all the way to Alameda Street. About $3.4 million of that money goes toward replacing old water pipes at the SPID intersection to make the water system work better.

City officials want drivers to follow the detour signs and drive carefully through the construction zone. They promise the detours will be clearly marked so traffic can keep moving.

The City of Corpus Christi says these projects help keep streets and infrastructure working well for everyone who lives, works or visits the city.

