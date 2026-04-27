Southside residents raise concerns over vacant homes six months after a fire in the Premont Dr. neighborhood

Six months after a fire damaged three homes in the Southside's Premont neighborhood, residents are still dealing with exposed insulation and security concerns at the vacant properties.

The City of Corpus Christi Code Enforcement said the most severely burned unit is scheduled for reinspection in May. If it remains in violation, a July board hearing will "determine the disposition of the property."

Southside residents raise concerns six months after Premont Dr. neighborhood fire

In the meantime, neighbors say the damaged homes have become an eyesore and a nuisance.

"All this exposed insulation there and there from inside, it's all blowing down that way. I mean, every day I'm pulling insulation out of my flower bed," Steve Montag said.

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Insulation isn't the only problem. Another resident, Lisa, mentioned issues with a homeless camp. Montag said he has also seen suspicious activity firsthand at the vacant unit next to the destroyed home.

"It was just, what, week before last, maybe, some guy came around here, he said, somebody's got my wallet and my wife's phone, and I've got a tracker on her phone, and it puts the phone right inside this unit right here," Montag said.

I spoke with the remodelers working on one of the vacant units, who acknowledged the problems but said the property is now being secured.

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"There has been a couple break-ins with the garage, door kick-in, stuff like that. But while we're in the process of remodeling, there has been no more activity in that area just because there's people around, movement happening with the home. We also have it locked down," Justin Rios said.

Rios said the unit could possibly be ready to live in within six months.

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