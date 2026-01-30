Sheriff's office raids illegal gambling operation in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Deputies with the Nueces County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant Thursday at a business suspected of running an illegal gambling operation in Corpus Christi.

The raid took place at a business in the 3800 block of Saratoga Boulevard following an investigation into illegal gambling activities within Nueces County that violated Texas Penal Code Chapter 42.

Angelica Aguilar, 30, was arrested during the search and faces multiple charges related to the illegal gambling operation.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities expect to make additional arrests in connection with the case.

