Schanen Estates Elementary parents raise concerns over fumes and rodents on campus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A parent reached out to KRIS 6 with concerns about conditions at Schanen Estates Elementary. Students and staff have been reporting dizziness and headaches — symptoms they believe are connected to fumes from ongoing roof repair work.

One mother, picking up her child, said she had no idea about the problems. The situation is especially concerning for her because she has a non-verbal daughter who cannot communicate if she is feeling sick or dizzy.

Rodent activity on campus is also raising concerns. When asked about both issues, the Corpus Christi Independent School District responded in writing.

"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We have measures in place to minimize odors and exposure during roof repairs. Contractors are completing this portion of the work after school hours whenever possible," the district said.

The district's response below:

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The district says it has experienced some rodent activity and is actively monitoring the situation. Traps have been placed throughout the school, and bait stations secured around the exterior are inspected at least twice a week. The district has also sealed potential entry points on the rooftop.

The district says ongoing roof construction may temporarily create new entry points for rodents, but it will continue monitoring those areas.

The district says it will continue monitoring both the roof work and rodent activity.

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