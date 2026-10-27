Scary Lane keeps Halloween spirit alive despite fewer decorated homes this year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — From classic horror movie characters to life-sized animatronics, some homes on Scary Lane are decked out for Halloween. But while some yards are packed with decorations, others have none at all — and residents say there are different reasons for that.

Pat Martinez and her wife have been decorating on Scary Lane since 2016, adding something new to their display almost every year. She says the neighborhood started to change during the pandemic.

"Whenever COVID happened in around 2020 there, everything kind of started slowing down. We know, it's like everything came to a stop," Martinez said.

Trick-or-treater turnout has also declined.

"Typically we would have probably about close to 2,000 kids come through this neighborhood. So now we're down to maybe about 1,500 or so," Martinez said.

Some neighbors who spoke with me off camera said they don't decorate for religious reasons, but still enjoy seeing the displays around the neighborhood.

Ron Guerrero has lived on Scary Lane for about 10 years and says this year stands out.

"This year is probably like the slowest year that I've seen the 10 years that we've been here," Guerrero said.

But for families who do celebrate, the tradition is still something to look forward to.

"This is my favorite holiday and I really like that my mom decorates and goes all out for it," Sabella Guerrero said.

For Martinez, it's the kids' reactions that make all the work worth it.

"It's really when you see the parents with their kids coming by and the kids getting all spooked and pointing at the animatronics, pointing at the display, and just putting that smile on their face," Martinez said.

Scary Lane is located in the Kostoryz and Saratoga area. Trick-or-treating runs from 6 to 10 p.m. on Halloween night.

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