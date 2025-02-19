Resident says she still feels unsafe at Caspian Apartments amid ongoing security concerns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A resident at Caspian Apartments says she still doesn’t feel safe months after a series of burglaries and a sexual assault at the complex.

Kaitlyn Rogers, who moved into Caspian Apartments in September, said the situation has been difficult.

"It's been hard because every little noise, every little sound, I'm waking up in the middle of the night," Rogers said.

She expressed frustration with management over security concerns.

"I told them, 'I don't feel safe, the gate's not closed. We have a sex offender, I've already been harassed since I've been here. I just wanted to be somewhere safe.' And they said, 'Well, you signed a contract,'" Rogers said.

KRIS 6 News previously reported that the front office claimed the main security gate had been down for at least two weeks but would be fixed the following week. Rogers refuted that timeline.

"I've never seen it closed. I don't even know the keypad to open it," Rogers said.

Caspian Apartments pitches gated access as an amenity on its website. KRIS 6 News attempted to receive clarification from the front office. The staff said only the property manager could comment, but the manager was not on site. Staff said they would call back, and KRIS 6 News never heard back.

Tony Jaramillo

CCPD said in a statement that management granted officers access to search vacant units to ensure no one was trespassing. CCPD added that officers with the Violent Crimes Unit and patrol division continue to maintain a strong presence, frequently patrolling the complex.

Corpus Christi Police Department

KRIS6 News will continue to push for answers from Caspian Apartments and keep you updated.

