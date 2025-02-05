Southside apartment complex issues notices after police warn of attacker on the loose

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Caspian Apartments and Corpus Christi Police Department are warning residents to be on the lookout for a man believed to be connected with four incidents at the apartment, including a sexual assault.

Wednesday, CCPD told KRIS 6 News that they are looking for a man who broke into an apartment and attempted to sexually assault a woman at the Caspian Apartments in December.

Police believe that this man is the suspect in two other incidents, but that he was scared off by the presence of a man in the apartment.

A fourth incident, in which a woman was sexually assaulted, occurred Sunday. Police tell KRIS 6 News they believe it to be the same man.

CCPD searching for burglary, possible sexual assault suspect

They described the suspect as a dark-complected Hispanic or Black male in his mid-30s (possibly older, but looks young), approximately 5'08" - 5'11", with a medium build and a deep voice.

Corpus Christi Police Department Sketch posted on CCPD Blotter post on Feb. 4

According to a CCPD blotter post, the person depicted in the police sketch is suspected of several early morning residential burglaries at the Caspian Apartments at 5901 Weber Road.

KRIS 6 News Caspian Apartments

The sketch of the suspect is similar to a sketch posted on CCPD blotter on Dec. 20. The post said on Dec. 17, a woman was asleep and woke up to find a man had broken into her second story apartment on the 5900 block of Weber Road. She told officers the man attacked her but she fought back until he fled her apartment. Police at the time said they believed he entered her apartment through an unlocked sliding glass door.

Corpus Christi Police Department Sketch of suspect posted on Dec. 20, 2024

Caspian Apartment Homes sent the notice out on Monday, February 3.

In the notice, they explain that a burglary and alleged sexual assault occurred on the property. It states the notice is not meant to alarm them but to remind them to follow the security guidelines outlined in their lease contract.

They ask residents to:

Lock their apartment doors when they are inside and when they leave their apartment.

Use their interior keyless night lock when they are in their apartments

Keep windows securely latched.

If they walk through the community at night, refrain from walking alone.

Contact insurance companies and maintain insurance coverage for themselves and their personal belongings.

If they suspect a crime is occurring, call 911. Then, they should contact the apartment answering service, the management office or other on-site personnel.

For a reasonable charge, management will re-key their door locks

Make sure all existing locks and latches are working. If not, they must inform management in writing immediately

They ended the notice stating they are very concerned about residents' safety but cannot provide it or guarantee it.

Management also included the sketch of the person Corpus Christi Police call a "dangerous felony offender".

